Hotels, resorts, aparthotels in Dominican Republic

Types of accommodation in Dominican Republic

Hotels: for a working trip or vacation

In Dominican Republic the visitor will be able to choose any hotel according to his need, budget or taste. From small Boutique hotels up to 5 stars hotels with exquisitive restaurants, pools, bars, sports and recreation facilities, meeting rooms, business centers, discos, shops and even clubs for kids and some with world class golf courses and marinas.

All-inclusive Resorts: for a holiday in the seaside

These are tourist complexes comprising several hotels & resorts of different categories. Stays are mainly sold through tour operators in all-inclusive. But nothing prevents you from going to Dominican Republic by yourself and spend a few days at one of these Resorts (off-season they are more affordable and with less visitors). Each resort offers something different, whether it could be an amazing landscape, ocean view, entertainment, secluded tranquility or luxury.

Aparthotels or Condominiums

Those are apartments on rent are for longer stays, available with one or more rooms and kitchen according to the client’s need. Located in private residences or in front of the beach accommodation options.

Many of these forms of accommodations are know as timeshare properties and can be easily rented out or purchased online. Travelers who buy timeshares receive the luxury of returning to the resort year after year within their private apartment.

Guest Houses: for a different stay

In principle it is a homestay, but sometimes the border between guest-house; small hotel or bed and breakfast is coordinated previous the agreement.

These are the kinds of motels in the U.S., mainly at the doors of big cities, not very expensive and well maintained. Usually used by couples in search of discretion. Not recommended for families with children.

Ranchs: for a holiday close to nature

Mostly located in the countryside, ranches are dedicated to ecotourism, to explore the nature, mountains and green side of the country. Riding horses is possible and allows the tourist to involve with the rural areas of the Dominican Republic.

Villas: for a holiday with family or friends

Villas, most with pool at the seaside for a holiday with family or friends. Rental villas in the Dominican Republic, an alternative tourism all inclusive

Glamping includes several types of accommodation such as a treehouse, yurt, lodge tent, teepee, trailer, etc. In the Dominican Republic, dome-type tents are mainly offered. It's the freedom of camping and the outdoors close to nature.

The Dominican Republic has a few places to camp and fully enjoy nature. There are no large campsites, like in other countries, there are small campsites at the sea or in the mountains.

A recovery house is like a medical hotel for resting and recuperating after surgery.

Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic, has something for everyone, whether for families, groups, singles, executives, eco-travelers, golfers and corporatives clients they will find the right accommodation that sits them. Dominican Republic offer accommodations for all kind of visitors, making everyone stays in the country an unforgettable memory.

The tourism has experiences a great increase in the last years allowing the country to offer the world's top hotel brands with sophisticated luxury, incredible service, amazing resorts, exceptional food and 5-stars luxury hotels. However, you can also find everything from affordable and family-friendly upscale hotels to secluded private villas and homes for rent and also being able to stay by the beach or nearby a mountain.

The Dom-Rep is a beautiful Caribbean island that has outstanding tourist attractions, a rich culture, a rich and varied cuisine and a warm and welcoming population.

With almost 600 km of beaches, the highest peak in the Caribbean (Pico Duarte), the largest lake in the Caribbean (Lake Enriquillo), lush tropical vegetation and mild climate of the Dominican Republic is a treasure to discover...