Hotels, resorts, aparthotels in Dominican Republic
Informations Dom-Rep
1 Euro=61 Pesos
1 Dollar=57 Pesos
Resorts & Hotels in major tourist cities of Dominican Republic
Types of accommodation in Dominican Republic
Hotels: for a working trip or vacation
In Dominican Republic the visitor will be able to choose any hotel according to his need, budget or taste. From small Boutique hotels up to 5 stars hotels with exquisitive restaurants, pools, bars, sports and recreation facilities, meeting rooms, business centers, discos, shops and even clubs for kids and some with world class golf courses and marinas.
All-inclusive Resorts: for a holiday in the seaside
These are tourist complexes comprising several hotels & resorts of different categories. Stays are mainly sold through tour operators in all-inclusive. But nothing prevents you from going to Dominican Republic by yourself and spend a few days at one of these Resorts (off-season they are more affordable and with less visitors). Each resort offers something different, whether it could be an amazing landscape, ocean view, entertainment, secluded tranquility or luxury.
Aparthotels or Condominiums
Those are apartments on rent are for longer stays,
available with one or more rooms and kitchen according to the client’s
need. Located in private residences or in front of the beach accommodation
options.
Many of these forms of accommodations are know as timeshare properties and can be easily rented out or purchased online. Travelers who buy timeshares receive the luxury of returning to the resort year after year within their private apartment.
Guest Houses: for a different stay
In principle it is a homestay, but sometimes the border between guest-house; small hotel or bed and breakfast is coordinated previous the agreement.
Dominican Republic Cabanas
These are the kinds of motels in the U.S., mainly at the doors of big cities, not very expensive and well maintained. Usually used by couples in search of discretion. Not recommended for families with children.
Ranchs: for a holiday close to nature
Mostly located in the countryside, ranches are dedicated to ecotourism, to explore the nature, mountains and green side of the country. Riding horses is possible and allows the tourist to involve with the rural areas of the Dominican Republic.
Villas: for a holiday with family or friends
Villas, most with pool at the seaside for a holiday with family or friends. Rental villas in the Dominican Republic, an alternative tourism all inclusive
Glamping
Glamping includes several types of accommodation such as a treehouse, yurt, lodge tent, teepee, trailer, etc. In the Dominican Republic, dome-type tents are mainly offered. It's the freedom of camping and the outdoors close to nature.
Camping
The Dominican Republic has a few places to camp and fully enjoy nature. There are no large campsites, like in other countries, there are small campsites at the sea or in the mountains.
Recovery house
A recovery house is like a medical hotel for resting and recuperating after surgery.
If you plan to visit DR, Moving
To The Dominican Republic is hilarious and serious history of
an American in the Dominican Republic that will help you know better
life in the Caribbean, and if you've already gone, you 'll love
this book.
Expat FAQs: Moving to and Living in the Dominican Republic Practical handbook for expatriates in the Dominican Republic.
Dominican Republic
Dominican
Republic, has something for everyone, whether for families,
groups, singles, executives, eco-travelers, golfers and corporatives
clients they will find the right accommodation that sits them. Dominican
Republic offer accommodations for all kind of visitors,
making everyone stays in the country an unforgettable memory.
The tourism has experiences a great increase in the last years allowing the country to offer the world's top hotel brands with sophisticated luxury, incredible service, amazing resorts, exceptional food and 5-stars luxury hotels. However, you can also find everything from affordable and family-friendly upscale hotels to secluded private villas and homes for rent and also being able to stay by the beach or nearby a mountain.
The Dom-Rep is a beautiful Caribbean island that has outstanding tourist attractions, a rich culture, a rich and varied cuisine and a warm and welcoming population.
With almost 600 km of beaches, the highest peak in the Caribbean (Pico Duarte), the largest lake in the Caribbean (Lake Enriquillo), lush tropical vegetation and mild climate of the Dominican Republic is a treasure to discover...
All inclusive resorts
- Bayahibe
- Boca Chica
- Cabarete
- Cap Cana
- Juan Dolio
- La Romana
- Las Galeras
- Las Terrenas
- Miches
- Playa Dorada
- Puerto Plata
- Punta Cana
- Rio San Juan
- Samana
- Sosua
Hotels in the South
- Azua
- Bani
- Barahona
- Bayaguana
- Boca Chica
- Bonao
- Comendador
- Duverge
- Guayacanes
- Jimani
- Juan Dolio
- La Descubierta
- Monte Plata
- Los Patos
- Neiba
- Padre las Casas
- Palmar de Ocoa
- Paraiso
- Pedernales
- Sabana Palenque
- Santo Domingo
- Colonial Zone
- Gazcue
- Malecon
- Santo Domingo East
- San Cristobal
- San Jose de Ocoa
- San Pedro de Macoris
Hotels in the East
- Boca de Yuma
- San Rafael del Yuma
- Bayahibe
- Cap Cana
- El Seibo
- Hato Mayor
- Higuey
- La Romana
- Miches
- Punta Cana
- Sabana de la Mar
- Veron
- Saona
Hotels in the Center
- Comendador
- Constanza
- Cotui
- Jarabacoa
- La Vega
- Las Matas de Farfan
- Maimon
- Piedra Blanca
- Salcedo
- San Francisco de Macoris
- San Juan de la Maguana
- Villa Riva
- Yamasa
Hotels in the North
- Cabarete
- Cabrera
- Dajabon
- El Limon
- El Valle
- Gaspar Hernandez
- Las Galeras
- Las Terrenas
- Loma de Cabrera
- Luperon
- Mao
- Moca
- Moncion
- Monte Cristi
- Nagua
- Navarrete
- Pimentel
- Playa Dorada
- Puerto Plata
- Punta Rucia
- Rio San Juan
- Sabenata
- Samana
- Sanchez
- Santiago
- San Jose de las Matas
- Sosua
- Villa Isabela
- Villa Vasquez
Dominican Republic Aparthotels
- Barahona
- Bayahibe
- Boca Chica
- Cabarete
- Cabrera
- Constanza
- Higuey
- Juan Dolio
- La Romana
- La Vega
- Las Galeras
- Las Terrenas
- Montellano
- Nagua
- Puerto Plata
- Punta Cana
- Samana
- Rio San Juan
- San Cristobal
- San Pedro de Macoris
- Santo Domingo
- Santo Domingo Colonial Zone
- Santo Domingo Gazcue
- San Cristobal
- Santiago
- Sosua
Guest House
- Bayahibe Dominicus
- Boca Chica
- Cabarete
- Constanza
- Jarabacoa
- La Descubierta
- La Romana
- Las Galeras
- Las Terrenas
- Moncion
- Pedernales
- Puerto Plata
- Punta Cana
- Punta Rucia
- Rio San Juan
- Samana
- San Jose de Ocoa
- Santiago
- Santo Domingo
- Santo Domingo Colonial Zone
- Sosua
Ranches
- Azua
- Bani
- Barahona
- Bonao
- Bayaguana
- Constanza
- Cumayasa
- Higuey
- Jarabacoa
- La Romana
- Las Galeras
- Las Terrenas
- Moca
- Monte Plata
- Miches
- Paraiso
- Puerto Plata
- Punta Cana
- Salcedo
- San Cristobal
- San Francisco de Macoris
- San Pedro de Macoris
- San Rafael del Yuma
- San Jose de Ocoa
- Santiago
- Santo Domingo
Villas
- Azua
- Bani
- Barahona
- Bayahibe
- Boca Chica
- Bonao
- Cabarete
- Cabrera
- Cap Cana
- Casa de Campo
- Cumayasa
- Constanza
- El Limon
- Jarabacoa
- Guayacanes
- Juan Dolio
- Higuey
- La Vega
- Las Galeras
- Las Terrenas
- Montecristi
- Miches
- Monte Plata
- Moca
- Nagua
- Paraiso
- Pedernales
- Palmar de Ocoa
- Playa Nueva Romana
- Playa Palenque
- Puerto Plata
- Punta Cana
- Punta Rucia
- Rio San Juan
- Sabana de la Mar
- San Cristobal
- Santo Domingo
- Santa Barabara de Samana
- Santiago
- San Jose de las Matas
- San Jose de Ocoa
- Sosua
Campings
Glampings
Cabanas
- Santiago
- Santo Domingo
- Barahona
- Boca Chica
- Azua
- Bonao
- Bani
- Cabrera
- Cotui
- Higuey
- La Romana
- La Vega
- Moca
- Monte Christi
- Nagua
- Pedernales
- Puerto Plata
- Punta Cana Bavaro
- Mao
- Monte Plata
- Sabenata
- San Cristobal
- San Francisco de Macoris
- San Jose de Ocoa
- San Juan de la Maguana
- San Pedro de Macoris
- Sosua
Amusement parks and attractions
Hotels and Resorts chains
- Amhsa Marina
- AM Resorts
- Bahia Principe
- Be Live
- BlueBay
- Blue Diamond
- Catalonia
- Dreams
- Excellence
- Hodelpa
- Ocean H10
- Iberostar
- Karisma
- Lifestyle
- Lopesan
- Majestic
- Melia
- Marriott
- Princess
- Paradisus
- Palladium
- Radisson
- Riu
- Rig hotels
- Senator
- Sheraton
- Sirenis
- Sunscape
- TAU Hospitality
- VH Hotels & Resorts
- Vik Resorts
- Whala
- Viva Wyndham
- Xeliter
Dominican Republic photos
- Santo Domingo
- Boca Chica
- Juan Dolio
- La Romana
- Bayahibe
- Punta Cana
- Samana
- Las Terrenas
- Las Galeras
- Rio San Juan
- Puerto Plata
- Sosua
- Montecristi
- Barahona
- Various
- Boca de Yuma
- Miches
- Pedernales
- Beaches
Dominican Republic beaches
- Arena Gorda Punta Cana
- Dominicus Bayahibe
- Bayahibe
- Boca Chica
- Bonita Las Terrenas
- Playa Caribe Juan Dolio
- Coson Las Terrenas
- El Cortecito Punta Cana
- Guayacanes
- Juan Dolio
- Playa Las Ballenas
- Las Galeras beaches
- Las Terrenas beaches
- Macao beach Punta Cana
- El Limon beach
- Fronton Las Galeras
- Najayo beach
- Palenque beach
- Perdida Las Terrenas
- Rincon beach
- Punta Cana beaches
- Punta Popy Las Terrenas
- Azua
- Barahona
- Peravia
- San Cristobal
- Santo Domingo
- San Pedro de Macoris
- La Romana
- La Altagracia
- El Seibo
- Hato Mayor
- Samana
- Maria Trinidad Sanchez
- Espaillat
- Puerto Plata
- Monte Cristi
- Pedernales